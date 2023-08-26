Arsenal youngster cuts short his loan spell after just four games

Arsenal’s young talent, Hubert Graczyk, has cut short his loan spell at Slough Town after participating in only four matches, as reported by Arsenal Youth.

Graczyk was among several players whom Arsenal had loaned out with the intention of providing them with valuable first-team experience. The primary motive behind his departure from Slough Town was his desire for regular playing time.

During his brief stint of four games, Graczyk managed to secure one clean sheet. However, Slough Town decided to recruit another goalkeeper on loan, leading to Graczyk’s return to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has chosen to rejoin the Arsenal youth squad at this time. While it remains uncertain whether the club plans to send him out on loan once more, this early return offers an opportunity for assessment and potential reconsideration.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The main reason Arsenal sends their youngsters out on loan is so that they can play, so there was no need to keep Graczyk at Slough Town if he would not get the game time.

Our youth team is one of the best in the country and he will probably get better by training with them instead of staying on the bench at a non-league club.

He could get another side to take him on loan in the final days of the transfer window.