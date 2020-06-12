Arsenal youngster discloses which two Premier League stars he looks up to

Emile Smith Rowe is one of the most talented youngsters on the books of Arsenal at the moment and the Englishman might become an important member of the Arsenal team next season.

He has been sent on loan to Huddersfield this season as the Gunners prepare to ensure that he gets enough minutes that his development requires.

He was speaking to The National via Mirror Sports recently and he discussed stuff like his favourite position and the players he looks up to as he seeks to become a global star.

He claimed that he enjoys playing in the number 10 role before revealing that he looks up to Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and reveals his delight at training with him.

He then added that he watches Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and he also looks to base his game around the Belgian’s.

“I like to be versatile and I can also play in other positions. But I probably would say I do enjoy playing in the No. 10 position the most,” Smith Rowe said.

“At Arsenal, I look up to Mesut Ozil a lot. I watch him in training and the movement he has and the little touches he does.

“For me to train with him every day, I can’t think of anything better.”

On Kevin de Bruyne, he added: He said: “In that era when [Lionel] Messi, [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi were in the Barcelona team, I used to watch almost every game with my dad.

“Since Kevin De Bruyne joined City, I like to base my game around him. I look up to him so much. I just like the way he plays and everything he does.”

Smith Rowe has been in fine form for Huddersfield since he joined them on loan and Mikel Arteta will hope that he can return to Arsenal ready for first-team action.