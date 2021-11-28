Arsenal youngster drawing the attention of scouts around Europe

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window as more clubs continue to scout him.

The England Under-21 star has struggled to break into the current Arsenal first team, but he continues to impress at the Under-23 level.

He has become too dominant for that level and his development needs regular action as a senior team member now.

Arsenal cannot offer that to him, but The Sun says several clubs are monitoring him and could look to add the 20-year-old to their squad.

The report claims Middlesbrough is leading the race to sign him temporarily, but Saint Etienne also has a strong interest and the French club has sent a top scout to watch him in some games.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all know Balogun is talented, and he is one of our great hopes for the future.

However, his lack of action at the senior level now is very worrying because his development needs minutes with the big boys.

With Eddie Nketiah, also struggling to play, Balogun has to leave on loan in January.

If he joins a club that gives him regular action in the second half of this campaign, he could return in much better shape and be ready to push the strikers ahead of him in the pecking order next season.