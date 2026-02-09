Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal youngster endures nightmare weekend game in France

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri received widespread praise following his debut for Olympique Marseille, but his recent performances have been more challenging, with a difficult outing at the weekend highlighting his current struggles. Expectations were high after his initial impact, yet the latest fixture proved a sobering experience for the young attacker.

A stern test against dominant opponents

Olympique Marseille faced PSG at the weekend in a match that offered Nwaneri the opportunity to demonstrate his ability against the European champions. PSG remain the dominant force in French football, and one of the reasons Marseille moved to sign Nwaneri was to help close the gap and challenge their position at the top. The encounter was viewed as a significant test of how far Marseille have progressed behind their wealthy rivals.

Marseille have generally performed well in pursuit of PSG this season, and the match presented a chance to show that they could compete on a similar level. Instead, PSG delivered a clear demonstration of superiority, securing a five-nil victory and leaving Marseille overwhelmed. Nwaneri, like many of his teammates, appeared stunned by the intensity and quality of the opposition.

The Parisians showcased why they are regarded as Europe’s elite, controlling the game from start to finish and making Marseille look second best throughout. It was a harsh reminder of the gap that still exists between the two sides and the work required for Marseille to truly challenge for domestic dominance.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Media reaction to a difficult display

For Nwaneri, the match did not unfold as he would have hoped. Tasked with influencing the game in a demanding environment, he struggled to find space or impose himself, often being forced into defensive duties as PSG applied relentless pressure. His performance mirrored that of several teammates who found it difficult to cope with the occasion.

The French media were critical in their assessment, reflecting the scale of Marseille’s struggles. Foot Mercato rated Nwaneri 3/10 and added:

‘Invisible, lacking direction, and constantly forced to drop back to defend and help his bewildered teammates, the attacking midfielder endured a difficult first half. He appeared too shaky and, above all, didn’t have the opportunity to showcase his ball control.’

While the setback was significant, it represents another learning moment in what remains an early stage of his development at Marseille.

