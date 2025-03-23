Arsenal youngster etched his name in the history books with his goal against Albania.

This campaign has gotten even better for Myles Lewis-Skelly as he was involved, yet again, in another memorable moment in his young career. With England short of natural left-backs to call upon, Lewis-Skelly was handed a dream call up by Thomas Tuchel. Not to say it was the only reason however, when looking at the meteoric rise he’s had this season. Against Albania, Lewis-Skelly was handed a maiden England cap at Wembley and it took him only 20 minutes to etch his name into the history books.

After starting the game cautiously at left-back, a rare foray forward saw him picked out brilliantly by Jude Bellingham in behind Albania’s backline. The youngster did well to keep his marker at bay before slotting it coolly through the keeper’s legs for the opener. Myles-Skelly could barely contain his emotions when celebrating as his teammates surrounded him joyfully. Looking at what the goal represented then you wouldn’t blame him. That goal saw him become the youngest player ever to score on their senior England debut.

Aged 18 years and 176 days, Myles Lewis-Skelly surpassed Marcus Rashford’s previous record set in May 2016 against Australia. Rashford was 18 years and 209 days when he set the record but now our very own Hale End graduate has become the record holder. Myles Lewis-Skelly wasn’t the only Arsenal player to make a contribution for England as Declan Rice was involved in setting up the second goal. That assist was the least he deserved after creating the most chances of the game (5) and putting in a tidy performance overall.

The Gunners very much will be pleased with their performance and also for the fact they made it through the game without any injury concerns. This international break has already seen us lose Riccardo Calafiori to an injury, the last thing we need is another injury so it would’ve been a welcome sight to see them finish unscathed. Next up for England is another home tie, but this time against Latvia and everyone of an Arsenal affiliation will hope they come out that encounter without any issues as well.

Coming back to the record set by Lewis-Skelly, what are your thoughts on it gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…