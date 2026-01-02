Arsenal youngster explains the impact of training with the first team

Andre Harriman Annous is among the Arsenal academy players who have recently been involved in training with the first team, a significant step in his early development. His progress was further recognised when he travelled with the senior squad on their pre-season tour during the summer, an experience that underlined how highly he is rated within the club.

The youngster has impressed coaches at the academy level, and his performances in training earned him the opportunity to work closely with Arsenal’s senior players. Being included on tour allowed him to spend extended time in the first-team environment, offering valuable exposure to elite standards and professionalism. That experience is widely regarded as a key stage in helping young players understand what is required to succeed at the highest level.

Spending time alongside established stars often has a powerful impact on academy prospects. It can sharpen focus, raise ambition, and encourage greater discipline in training. For Harriman Annous, the opportunity to observe and train with experienced internationals appears to have been both motivating and eye-opening.

Learning from the Arsenal first team environment

At 18, Harriman Annous still has time to develop, and patience will be important as he continues his journey. Remaining grounded while learning from senior professionals is seen as the smartest approach, particularly in a squad filled with players competing at the very top of European football.

Mikel Arteta has consistently shown a willingness to promote academy talent when players demonstrate the required quality and attitude. The Arsenal manager values competition and hunger, and he is prepared to reward those who perform well at youth level with first-team opportunities. With the club focused on maintaining high standards, more young players could be handed debuts over the coming months.

Harriman Annous reflects on senior players

Reflecting on his experience, Harriman Annous has spoken about the impact of training alongside Arsenal’s first team stars. According to Arsenal Media, he said, “Training with the first team every day really makes you realise that you are surrounded by some of the best players in the world. Straight away, you raise your levels. You train better, play better and push yourself to another standard.”

His words highlight how exposure to elite teammates can accelerate development. For Harriman Annous, the challenge now is to build on that experience, continue improving, and take advantage of any opportunities that come his way within the senior setup.