Arsenal youngster gets a huge upgrade on his FIFA21 stats

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed one of the finest rises in football that we have seen in recent seasons.

The youngster was given his first chances towards the end of the 2018/19 season and he became one of the first names on Arsenal’s team sheet last season.

His fine form saw him score four times and provided eleven assists for the Gunners and that has been recognised by EA Sports on their latest instalment of the FIFA video game series.

The young Englishman had an overall rating of 65 in FIFA20, but that has now been upgraded by 10 points to 75 on FIFA21 that will be released early next month revealed the Mail.

Saka is still just 19 and he joins the likes of Mason Greenwood of Manchester United as one of the most improved players in the latest edition.

Mikel Arteta is clearly a fan of the youngster and his versatility has made it easy for him to get chances to play more games.

Arsenal will look to enter the top four at the end of this season and Saka is one player that they will be relying on.

If he can manage to have better stats in this campaign than he did last season, then he will expect an even bigger upgrade to his stats when FIFA22 is released.