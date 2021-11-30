Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal youngster gets first call-up to senior Mexico side

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores has been called up to the senior Mexico side for a friendly with the USA next week, where he could be set to make his debut.

The 18 year-old was named Player of the Tournament after starring for the Under-20 side in the recent Revelations Cup, where he fired his side to glory in the competition.

His performances received rave reviews, and he is now set to be rewarded with a call up to the senior side.

This is likely a shrewd move by the federation who will be keen to keep Flores from the likes of Canada and England, who are believed to have shown an interest in him playing for them also.

The attacking midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal yet, but is amongst an impressive core of academy youngsters who all have the potential to break into the first-team in the coming years.

Should Flores impress for his country, it could well persuade Mikel Arteta to promote him into the Under-23 side if not further, but the issue is that we already have strong players playing ahead of him in the ranks also.

If Flores becomes a Mexico regular, will Arsenal have to reconsider his role in the hierarchy before he has his head turned on a move?

  1. Rey says:
    November 30, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Not surprised
    The boy is a huge talent🔥🔥⚡️☄️
    Make us proud!

    1. jon fox says:
      November 30, 2021 at 4:44 pm

      Rey, what are these pointless cartoon symbols (known as emojis) , meant to convey and whatever the answer , how are we who are not mind reasders expected to know what they mean!!
      Why use them at all, assuming you are an adult and not a child!

  2. Voyageur says:
    November 30, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    He certainly looks like a promising player but as pointed out, this probably has more to do with him being born and raised in Canada (father is Mexican) than it has to do with him being ready for the senior national team. Sad to see youngsters being treated like chattel at the international level, they get enough of that at the club level.

    On a side note, absolutely ridiculous that an England call up is even part of the discussion. Makes a mockery of international football if England goes further down the road of claiming overseas players who come to these shores to play football.

