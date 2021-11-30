Arsenal youngster gets first call-up to senior Mexico side

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores has been called up to the senior Mexico side for a friendly with the USA next week, where he could be set to make his debut.

The 18 year-old was named Player of the Tournament after starring for the Under-20 side in the recent Revelations Cup, where he fired his side to glory in the competition.

His performances received rave reviews, and he is now set to be rewarded with a call up to the senior side.

🇲🇽 Marcelo Flores has been called up by Mexico’s senior side for a friendly next week against Chile in the United States. He will fly out tomorrow to link up with the squad after getting permission from Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/O8IhWLUwBK — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 30, 2021

This is likely a shrewd move by the federation who will be keen to keep Flores from the likes of Canada and England, who are believed to have shown an interest in him playing for them also.

The attacking midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal yet, but is amongst an impressive core of academy youngsters who all have the potential to break into the first-team in the coming years.

Should Flores impress for his country, it could well persuade Mikel Arteta to promote him into the Under-23 side if not further, but the issue is that we already have strong players playing ahead of him in the ranks also.

If Flores becomes a Mexico regular, will Arsenal have to reconsider his role in the hierarchy before he has his head turned on a move?

Patrick