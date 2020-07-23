Arsenal youngster hopes to be back in action for the FA Cup final

Reiss Nelson is confident that he will be back fit for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Englishman has emerged as an important squad player for Mikel Arteta’s side in recent weeks.

He started and scored a goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Liverpool, and he would have been hoping to play a part in the next Premier League game.

However, he suffered an injury that is set to keep him out of Arsenal’s last Premier League match, but he hopes to be back in action against the Blues, according to Football.London.

Mikel Arteta has been rotating his Arsenal team since the restart of the Premier League, and he is expected to do that in Arsenal’s last Premier League game against Watford so he can keep his best players fresh for the FA Cup final.

Nelson would be a good cover on the bench in that game if he can be fit, but the Gunners have a wealth of options on the wing with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also able to play on the flanks for them.