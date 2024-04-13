Arsenal youngster instructs his agent to find him a new home

Charlie Patino is serious about his future away from Arsenal as he concludes another loan spell at Swansea.

The midfielder was hailed as one of the best talents ever to emerge from Arsenal’s academy before he earned promotion to the Gunners’ first team.

With numerous midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order, he has spent the last two seasons on loan away from the Emirates.

Now, as he wraps up his time at Swansea, the prospect of regular playing time at Arsenal appears unlikely.

This situation necessitates finding a new club to continue his development, and according to Pianet Milan, Serie A could be his next destination.

Juventus has been monitoring him for some time, and the report suggests that he has instructed his agent to secure him a new club as he will depart from the Emirates at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is a very talented boy, but the youngster has little chance to playing for the current Arsenal team.

Leaving at the end of this season is a good idea for all the parties involved.

We wish him the best and must focus on players who have long-term futures with us.

