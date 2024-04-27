Arsenal youngster is leaving as two Serie A clubs eye him

Charlie Patino will end his spell as an Arsenal player at the end of this season when he returns on loan to Swansea.

The youngster has failed to secure a spot in the Arsenal first team, and his inconsistent form at Swansea hasn’t helped change that.

Although he made his debut under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is now a much stronger team and will focus on signing more experienced players in the summer.

This will automatically determine Patino’s future; he knows he must leave.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the youngster has decided not to spend another season with Arsenal.

He is leaving at the end of the term and will likely join a Serie A club.

Juventus has been tracking him for a long time, and the report claims AS Roma also likes the youngster, which means he might join either club.

Patino is one of the finest graduates we have produced, but he clearly is not good enough to be a regular in our current team.

The youngster has been inconsistent while on loan at Swansea this term and needs to join a club that will trust him with enough game time to develop.

