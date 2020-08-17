Arsenal youngster is the subject of interest from Turkey

Fotospor via Sportwitness reports that Reiss Nelson is the subject of transfer interest from Turkish side, Besiktas.

The Englishman has previously enjoyed a period of football outside of England when he joined Hoffenheim on loan for the 2018/2019 season.

He wasn’t sent out on loan this season by the Gunners as they looked to integrate him into their first team.

He was given some chances to impress for the club last season and Mikel Arteta has continued to trust him.

However, he is behind Nicolas Pepe in the pecking order at the moment at that might make him consider a temporary move away from the Emirates for more first-team chances.

If he does consider a move, then he will not struggle to find suitors as the report suggests.

It claims that Besiktas are looking to add wingers to their team as they start their season with the Champions League qualifiers, and they have made the Englishman their top target.

It claims that the Turkish side is so keen to land him that they will do all that they can to get the deal over the line.

Arteta will be reshaping his team this summer by making some signings, the Spaniard has just landed Willian who is expected to provide even more competition on the wing and that might force out Nelson.