Arsenal youngster lauded for his performance in World Cup training

Gabriel Martinelli was a surprise inclusion in the Brazil squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, a decision which meant the likes of Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Barbosa were left at home.

The Arsenal man had become a key member of the team in London, but he hasn’t established himself in his national team.

However, Tite still called him up because he had some distinctive skills he feels his team needs at the competition.

Brazil could start him for their last group game of the competition, but even if that doesn’t happen, a report on Goal Brasil insists he is pushing to start.

It claims Martinelli has been proving his worth in training and how hard he works and the chances he creates for his teammates have impressed everyone.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli showed he is a top talent for us before the World Cup, so his performances in training will not come as so much of a surprise for many of us now.

We hope he works hard enough to get a chance to start in one of Brazil’s matches in the competition so that he can showcase his talents to a wider audience.

It will be exciting to see him also win the competition and return to the Emirates with a winner’s medal.

