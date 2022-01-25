Arsenal youngster likely to return to the Emirates despite enjoying himself on loan

William Saliba has had a great time on loan at Olympique Marseille and the defender is open to remaining with them.

The French club is not obligated to sign him at the end of this season and Arsenal expects him to be back at the Emirates.

However, La Provence via Sport Witness says he wants to stay at Marseille, where he is loved and is relied on.

It claims he hasn’t forgotten about how Arsenal treated him at the Emirates and he wouldn’t want to go through that again.

A transfer ban on Marseille for a complicated deal they were involved in could see them struggle to keep him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba, it seems, has not impressed Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard continues to prioritise other defenders at the club.

However, the Frenchman has come of age at Marseille in this campaign and should be ready for first-team chances under the Spanish boss.

This summer will be an important one for him because he will either establish himself at Arsenal or get sold by the club before he runs down his deal.

With the likes of Sead Kolasinac gone and Calum Chambers almost certain to leave the Emirates, Saliba should get his chance to play for the club from next season.

