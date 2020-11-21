Arsenal youngster likened to Ibrahimovic and Kanu

Robin Asterhed has praised Arsenal signing Nikolaj Moller, likening his playing style to Nwankwo Kanu and a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Gunners signed the 18 year-old from Molde this summer, and he has already caught the eye in the PL2 with three goals and an assist from his first four outings, and was promoted to first-team training in recent weeks.

His former coach has moved to praise the youngster, likening him to Kanu.

“Nico has the quality to play at a really high level,” Asterhed told Goal.

“In some ways, he’s like [Nwankwo] Kanu. Maybe he doesn’t dribble as much as Kanu, but he has the ability to do that.

“The Ibra comparisons, I think, are mostly because of his time in Italy. But there are some similarities with a young Ibra, definitely.

“I think what sets them apart is the relentless pursuit of winning of Ibra. That decisiveness is not Nico’s strength at this point.”

Moller is yet to be selected for the senior squad, but he could well find himself picking up some minutes sooner rather later if he continues to impress. His best chance this term for a call-up could come in the Europa League, where we are set to qualify from our group as winners early.

A win against Molde on Thursday will see us move six points clear at the top, and seal top spot with two matches remaining, and it will be interesting to see which youngsters get called up to play those remaining matches.

