Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores made his competitive debut for Mexico against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League overnight, ending any hopes that Canada or England could have had to tempt him away.

The 18 year-old is amongst the next generation of young Guns who are expected to get their chance to break through into the senior setup, and is expected to join up with the senior squad for pre-season this summer.

Mexico are certain off their belief in his ability, with him making his third senior appearance for his country despite the fact that he is awaiting a senior call-up at club level, when coming off the bench last night in their 3-0 victory, with the youngster missing from the penalty spot.

Big night for Marcelo Flores, who made his competitive Mexico debut as a late sub against Suriname (3-0 win) 👏 Unfortunately he had a penalty saved and had to be consoled by team-mates, but the fact an 18-year-old was even allowed to take it, shows the big impact he has made. pic.twitter.com/1trYBENsAV — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 12, 2022

It had previously been reported that both England and Canada were interested in trying to tempt him to change his international allegiance, with him accepting a call-up to the Three Lions under-16s in 2019, and accepting a call from Canada 18 months ago before changing his mind to stay with his club.

He will now be hoping that his chance with Arsenal will be on the horizon after assuring his international future will lie with the Central American side.

