‘More exciting than Bukayo Saka’ – Arsenal youngster ranked amongst his rivals

Omari Hutchinson has been ranked in the top 50 Most Exciting Teenagers list by FourFourTwo, who claim he is ‘more exciting than Bukayo Saka’ in the Arsenal Under-23 side.

The youngster has been in top form this season, scoring a number of impressive solo goals and earning plenty of praise from a number of circles, and is tipped to push for a first-team role in the near future.

FourFourTwo has now ranked him amongst the Most Exciting Teenagers in the world, and whilst ranking him as number 36 amongst his peers.

I need to debunk the comment by FourFourTwo however, as the wording appears to be misleading. The reality is that Saka stepped up into the first-team fold at the age of 17, while Omari is now 18, which is why I find the comment to be either misleading, as Bukayo evolved beyond the youth side so quickly into the first-team for a reason.

Let’s also not forget that Bukayo Saka was ranked inside the top 20 of the Golden Boy for last year, so to claim he is ‘more exciting’ than Saka in any shape or form, before ranking Omari as number 36 in a list of exciting youngsters is just plain rude.

While I don’t want to downplay Omari, who deserves his place in the top 50 regardless, the Saka comment did irk me. Hutchinson should get his chance to show what he can bring to the senior side in the near future, possibly in the same team that will feature Saka.

Patrick