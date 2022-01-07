Arsenal youngster named among teenagers expected to shine in the FA Cup

Charlie Patino has been named as one of the youngsters to watch in the FA Cup this weekend.

The midfielder made his Arsenal debut in their Carabao Cup game against Sunderland a few weeks back.

He scored in that game and has now been tipped to continue shining for the club.

Arsenal’s next match is in the FA Cup this weekend against Nottingham Forest.

It would be a good day to give chances to youngsters across the Premier League clubs and The Daily Mail thinks Patino is one player to look out for.

The report says if he is chosen to start the match, then fans can expect him to show some magic.

Patino was a delight to watch during his cameo appearance for the club against Sunderland.

Although he was on for just a few minutes, his goal showed he is a class act and a player to be excited about.

Mikel Arteta has given first-team chances to several youngsters at Arsenal, but the former midfielder also doesn’t enjoy rushing players to develop.

We can expect him to keep easing Patino into life with the senior team until he has evolved well enough to stay in the group.

