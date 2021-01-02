Arsenal youngster named as one to watch this season

Emile Smith Rowe has been earmarked as one to watch by Alan Smith.

The Sky Sports pundit has been impressed by the 20 year-old’s recent performances, and has been pleased to see him finally getting his chance in the first-team.

ESR has started in both of our two matches since Christmas Day, the wins over both Chelsea and Brighton, and has adapted quickly.

Prior to his involvement, the team had been struggling for wins, struggling for goals, and all-round lacking something in the final third, but the team has been much-improved since. I’m not saying he is solely down to our improvements however, as Gabriel Martinelli has also been refreshing to watch this week, but he’s certainly a boost to our side.

Alan Smith now admits that he has been hearing great things from the training ground on young Emile for some time, as well as impressing on loan with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield previously, and believes he is one to watch this term.

Smith told Sky Sports: “I’m a big fan of Emile Smith Rowe. He’s come into the Arsenal first team in the last few games and I’d heard people within Arsenal saying what a good player they thought he was and he had a real chance.

“He’s done his stints on loan at Leipzig and Huddersfield which will have toughened him up and you can see he’s a strong player and he has got that creative bent that Arsenal need.

“He’ll play a big part from now until the end of the season and help Arsenal up the table. He’s got a really good attitude and wants to do well and improve. He’s got lots of talent.”

Has ESR already done enough to command a regular place in the team? Is there fear that he could be benched by a new signing this month?

Patrick