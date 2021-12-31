Arsenal youngster names player that impressed him when he trained with them

Zane Monlouis is one of the highly-rated youngsters coming through at the Arsenal academy and that has earned him a chance to train with the club’s senior players.

That is the dream of most players coming through the club’s academy and he spoke about his experience with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently.

The 18-year-old would have paid attention to the players ahead of him in their development and he picked one player as someone who stood out for him in the training sessions.

He said he was particularly impressed with the talents of Gabriel Martinelli.

The teenage defender tells Goal.com: “[Gabriel] Martineli really stood out. He’s so sharp. One second you see him, then the next second he’s gone.

“He’s so fast and nippy and he’s a good finisher as well. And being from Brazil he’s got that little bit of flair about him. He’s going to be a top player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fans have known for a long time that Martinelli is a class act, and most of us suspected he would be one of the best trainers at the club.

The former Ituano man remains a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad and he has been in stunning form in recent weeks.

He is expected to continue featuring prominently in the new year, especially if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains out of the first-team picture.

The Brazilian needs to score goals regularly for the club, hopefully, he can do that in the new year.