Arsenal youngster opens up about his future and what he wants to achieve

Arsenal has an abundance budding youngsters in their current youth teams, and one of them is Marcelo Flores.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated, and he has had chances to train with the senior team at the Emirates.

He has also played for the senior Mexican national team despite having not played for the Arsenal side.

However, that could change soon, as Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff have an eye on the attacking midfielder.

Training with the senior team is an important step in the development of any player, and Flores enjoyed the opportunity he got to experience that.

He is now looking forward to becoming more involved at that level and probably break into Mikel Arteta’s team.

Speaking about the experience and his desire for more, he told TUDN: “Of course I want to get in and play all the time with Arsenal, I am working very hard so that Mikel and the coaching staff give me a chance to play. It was a very good experience, observing everything that happened, and I hope to be there much more.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores would see the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as inspirational figures because of their rise from the club’s academy to being regulars with the senior team.

If he keeps working hard and there is a space for him on the first team, we could see him in cup matches from next season, which would be a huge step.