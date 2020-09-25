Arsenal youngster opens up on breaking into the Arsenal first team

Joe Willock has revealed that he and other Arsenal youngsters are always trying to make it hard for Mikel Arteta to pick the starting XI at the Emirates by doing well in training.

The young Englishman is one of the Arsenal academy graduates that are currently an important part of the club’s first team.

He hasn’t made a league start this season, however, he was part of a team of youngsters who started Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game against Leicester City this week.

He was joined in the starting XI for that game by Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah.

He will hope that he will get more chances to play for the team as the season progresses. He claimed that it is their job to make sure that the manager has a selection headache every time that there is a game and that they just keep pushing themselves to do better and play better when selected by the manager.

‘That is our job as players, as youngsters,’ said Willock via Mail Online

‘We’re always trying to make it difficult for the manager to make a decision who plays on the weekend.

‘So that is what we’re trying to do, we’re all trying to push each other to be better and play as good as we can.’