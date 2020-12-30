Arsenal youngster praised for his performance in win over Brighton

Emile Smith Rowe was another of Arsenal’s top performers as they beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex.

He had been a surprising starter in Arsenal’s last league game against Chelsea, and he kept his place in the side.

The Gunners have missed the presence of a number 10 in their team for much of this season, and there have even been talks of them signing a new playmaker next month.

Mikel Arteta has experimented with different players, but the gamble on Smith Rowe seems to be paying off.

The young Englishman was in top form for the Gunners last night, and Express Sports have hailed his performance.

In a game that didn’t really have something to get excited about in the first half, he was one of the bright sparks as he drove through the Seagulls defence and took on players.

The article praised him for his ability to draw out defenders and create space for his teammates.

An excerpt reads: “When it comes to Smith Rowe, he brings far more than that to this Arsenal team.

“He has an engine and his ability to drive with the ball pulls the opposition defence out of joint, creating huge space for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Arteta appears to have given Smith Rowe plenty of freedom and that was again evident tonight. He was drifting all over the pitch and taking up positions in half spaces, drawing fouls.

“Lewis Dunk and Alireza Jahanbakhsh were both booked for stopping him in his tracks and that appeared to be the only way Brighton could contain him at full speed.

“Smith Rowe is slowly but surely proving to be yet another unique and maverick talent, who with the right coaching, is a frightening prospect.”