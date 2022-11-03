Arsenal youngster reaches a career-high market valuation

Folarin Balogun is one of the finest players to have graduated from the Arsenal academy in recent times and the striker is having a good season on loan at Reims in Ligue 1.
The youngster has been eager to get more first-team chances at Arsenal and he is proving he probably deserves them.
At the Ligue 1 side, he already has 7 goals and 2 assists from 13 league matches so far.
This makes him one of the most productive youngsters in the whole of Europe and we can expect him to do even better before the season ends.
As he scores, his market value is soaring and a recent update on the Transfermarkt website shows he is now worth €14.00m.
This is his highest-ever market value and shows Arsenal has a top player on its hands.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun has the mindset every footballer needs to succeed and it is serving him very well in the French top flight.
At 21, he is still at the beginning of his career and will return to the Emirates as a much better player at the end of this season.
If there will be no guarantee of playing time for him next term, then we probably should allow him to leave on loan again to gain further experience.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Either a loan or a chance to compete and replace Nketiah or Nelson in the squad. As yet another year passes, tough decisions will have to be made over players in the squad at the start of next season.
Some can be backups, some can compete for starts, others need loan spells, and others will need to be let go and their positions upgraded.
We are fortunate to have such a wealth of young players coming through the club at this time, unfortunately there isn’t room in the squad for everyone, or to provide them with opportunities.
Beg pardon, but it EMPHATICALLY does NOT mean we have “a top player on our hands”! It is far too early to claim that as being true. It is possible, only possible mind, that we MAY, some time in the future, have a top player (Balogun) on our hands.
But to claim that NOW, is silly and immature hype only.
AND NOTHING WHATEVER TO DO WITH TODAYS REALITY.