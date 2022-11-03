Arsenal youngster reaches a career-high market valuation

Folarin Balogun is one of the finest players to have graduated from the Arsenal academy in recent times and the striker is having a good season on loan at Reims in Ligue 1.

The youngster has been eager to get more first-team chances at Arsenal and he is proving he probably deserves them.

At the Ligue 1 side, he already has 7 goals and 2 assists from 13 league matches so far.

This makes him one of the most productive youngsters in the whole of Europe and we can expect him to do even better before the season ends.

As he scores, his market value is soaring and a recent update on the Transfermarkt website shows he is now worth €14.00m.

This is his highest-ever market value and shows Arsenal has a top player on its hands.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has the mindset every footballer needs to succeed and it is serving him very well in the French top flight.

At 21, he is still at the beginning of his career and will return to the Emirates as a much better player at the end of this season.

If there will be no guarantee of playing time for him next term, then we probably should allow him to leave on loan again to gain further experience.