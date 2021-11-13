Arsenal youngster reacts to being compared to “amazing” club legend

Folarin Balogun has accepted a comparison between him and Ian Wright and reveals he has been watching the Arsenal legend while developing his craft.

The 20-year-old will become the next top striker that breaks through at the Emirates as he continues to dominate youth team football.

He signed a new long-term contract at the club last season but he hasn’t had as much playing time as he would like in the first team.

Balogun remains one of the most potent goal-scorers on the club’s books and ex-Gunner, Martin Keown, likened him to Wright a while back.

‘It was obviously nice to be compared to a club legend by Martin,’ Balogun said to The Daily Mail.

‘What Ian’s done for Arsenal is amazing, what he’s done in his career is amazing.

‘Growing up I looked at Ian Wright, looked at his game, taken things from his game. I’ve just got to carve my own name out like he did.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun obviously has the talent to become one of the best players Arsenal has groomed in recent seasons.

However, the striker needs to get more playing time for his development to continue smoothly.

He cannot get that at the Emirates now and moving away on loan in the January transfer window would help him.

If he has a fine season at another club in the second half of this campaign, he could return and become a regular at the Emirates next season.

By then, the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah would have left the club.