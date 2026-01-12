Arsenal youngster recalls when he knew the size of the club

Louie Copley was included in the Arsenal senior squad that travelled to Asia for pre season, after Mikel Arteta was impressed with the midfielder during training. Being part of such an environment can play a crucial role in shaping a young player’s development, and Copley was determined to make the most of the opportunity presented to him.

The midfielder was one of several teenagers selected to join the tour, offering him a first-hand insight into life with the senior squad. Upon arriving in Hong Kong, Copley took time to reflect on his surroundings and the scale of the club he represents. The experience proved eye-opening, particularly as it exposed him to the club’s worldwide support.

Arsenal are recognised as a global brand, with supporters spread across continents who closely follow the team’s progress. While this is well understood by fans and senior professionals, academy players may not fully grasp the size and reach of the club until they experience it outside England.

Eye-opening moment in Hong Kong

For Copley, the realisation came almost immediately upon arrival in Asia. Seeing large numbers of supporters waiting to welcome the team helped him understand the emotional connection fans have with Arsenal across the world. It was a moment that reinforced the significance of wearing the club’s badge and representing it on an international stage.

Such experiences are often described as defining moments for young players, as they begin to understand the responsibility that comes with playing for a club of Arsenal’s stature. Exposure to passionate supporters and unfamiliar environments can help accelerate maturity and professionalism.

Understanding Arsenal’s global reach

Copley spoke openly about the impact of the tour and how it changed his perception of the club’s global influence. He tells Arsenal Media: “When we arrived in Asia in the early hours of the morning, the supporters were already waiting outside the hotel. The Hong Kong fans, in particular, were incredible, all screaming and chanting. That’s when it really hits you how big Arsenal is and what it means to so many people around the world.”

The experience highlighted Arsenal’s worldwide appeal and provided Copley with a lasting reminder of the pride and responsibility attached to representing the club.