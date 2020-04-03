Arsenal youngster reveals who he listens to when he wants to know how well he is doing

Joe Willock has revealed whose opinion matters when it comes to receiving constructive criticism for his performances.

The Arsenal youngster has been one of the few players who have broken into the first team in recent seasons.

He hasn’t played every minute of every game so far but he remains in the first team and he is highly thought of by Mikel Arteta.

He was speaking to the official Arsenal website on several topics and revealed that the person he listens to is his father.

He reveals that his father has always been there to criticize his games from the time that he was a teenager and he still listens to him today to get his seal of approval.

He also talks about how much sacrifice his father had to make for himself and his brothers to achieve their dreams of being footballers and he admits that makes his father a hero to him.

“He’s the best person in the world – he’s my rock and he’s my hero,”

“For me to look at him and tell you all the sacrifices that he’s made, it’s just impossible. He’s given up his whole life for me and my brothers to become who we are today.

“He was in the fashion trade and had a shop, which he had to sell to keep on taking us to football. At this point we were young and he never knew we would go on to become footballers, but he sold it anyway. That’s just the sort of thing that he would do because he has so much faith in us. It’s crazy. He’s my hero.

“His seal of approval as well… wow. That’s a seal of approval that stays at the top for me. That will be the same until the end of my career.

“Growing up, my dad always gave me a match verdict even in training. He used to watch our training sessions and would tell me if I trained well or not. That was all that mattered to me. It hasn’t done me wrong so far!”

Willock really does come across as a well-grounded young man, hopefully he will fulfil his destiny at Arsenal and make his dad even more proud.