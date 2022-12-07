Arsenal youngster set to change clubs in January

Marcelo Flores is struggling on loan at Real Oviedo and will change clubs at the start of next year.

Arsenal sent the youngster on loan to the Spanish side so that he can get regular game time, but he has played less than 30 percent of their matches this term.

That clearly shows things are not going to plan and he also does not want to continue under the same condition, opening the door for him to get a new home.

A report via Sport Witness reveals he is now being targeted by the Mexican side, Club León, which means he will leave Europe this time.

For a player who represents the Mexican national team, this move helps him get closer to home, which could boost his chance of getting more international call-ups.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores is one of our finest young players and he certainly needs to play if he is to reach his full potential. His decision to leave on loan came as a shock to us, but we must continue to support him to ensure he is well taken care of.

A move to Mexico could toughen him up, and the most important thing now is that he gets enough playing chances on the pitch.

