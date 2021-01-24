Arsenal youngster set to make Championship loan move this month

Reiss Nelson is set to leave Arsenal on loan this month, according to reports.

The attacker has struggled for minutes at the Emirates in this campaign even though he is highly-regarded at the club.

He hasn’t started a league game this season, and the last time he played for the club in the competition was in November as a sub.

Arsenal has done well with the players that Mikel Arteta has been fielding and that has made it hard for Nelson to get playing time.

The Englishman needs to play more often for the sake of his career development, and it seems that the Gunners want him to leave them temporarily for the rest of this season.

PA journalist Mark Mann-Bryans, says that the attacker could be set for a move to the Championship just like Emile Smith Rowe did before breaking into the Arsenal first team.

Smith Rowe’s time at Huddersfield Town seems to have developed him well, and Mann-Bryans reckons Arsenal is now considering a similar path for Nelson.

He tweeted: “Arsenal looking into a potential Championship loan move for Reiss Nelson this month.

“His game-time has dried up and development stalled – club clearly saw improvement in (Emile) Smith Rowe following his stint at Huddersfield.

“Could be one that progresses in the coming days.”