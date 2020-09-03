Arsenal youngster set to move away from the Emirates, Germany most likely

For some time now it has been news that Arsenal might be losing one of their best young strikers, Folarin Balogun as he looks for a faster path to first-team football.

The youngster has been in prolific form for the Gunners’ youth team for some time now and he had been hoping that his form will get him a chance in the club’s first team.

However, he is behind the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He is not in the first-team picture at the Emirates yet with Arteta working hard to ensure his current options deliver.

The Gunners, however, know that he has the potential to become a lethal striker and they want to keep him on their team, but the teenager is keen to leave.

He has been linked with a move to Southampton and Brentford before now and The Beautiful Game Podcast is reporting that a move is still on the cards.

It adds that the 19-year-old, who has scored 50 goals in 70 matches as a youngster, has interested clubs from Germany which will likely be his destination.

It claims that Stuttgart, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are all interested in signing him, before adding Brighton from the Premier League.