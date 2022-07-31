Arsenal youngster set to reject PL loan in favour of France

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is set to reject loan offers from fellow Premier League clubs in favour of a move to Reims this summer.

The 19 year-old impressed on loan with Middlesbrough last season, before returning to the club for pre-season, and has been considering offers ahead of the new term.

After considering a number of options, he now seems set to move to Ligue 1, and is expected to complete his medical there in the coming days.

Reims are closing on loan deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, set to be agreed until June 2023. Balogun has received proposals also from PL clubs but he’s prepared to accept Reims. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #AFC Medical could take place early next week, waiting for details to be resolved. pic.twitter.com/5U9rKIop0N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2022

I’m not entirely sure that he should be turning down the chance to gain further PL experience, but if Reims are the best side that are willing to guarantee him a first-team role, it could be for the best.

I’m not completely convinced that he is quite ready for a first-team role in the Premier League just yet, and one year in France will hopefully be enough for him to grow into the top player we know he can be. He needs to work on his composure at the top level.

Do you think first-team football should be his priority or should playing in the English top flight be better for his development?

Patrick