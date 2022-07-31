Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal youngster set to reject PL loan in favour of France

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is set to reject loan offers from fellow Premier League clubs in favour of a move to Reims this summer.

The 19 year-old impressed on loan with Middlesbrough last season, before returning to the club for pre-season, and has been considering offers ahead of the new term.

After considering a number of options, he now seems set to move to Ligue 1, and is expected to complete his medical there in the coming days.

I’m not entirely sure that he should be turning down the chance to gain further PL experience, but if Reims are the best side that are willing to guarantee him a first-team role, it could be for the best.

I’m not completely convinced that he is quite ready for a first-team role in the Premier League just yet, and one year in France will hopefully be enough for him to grow into the top player we know he can be. He needs to work on his composure at the top level.

Do you think first-team football should be his priority or should playing in the English top flight be better for his development?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Folarin Balogun

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs