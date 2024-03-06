Arsenal youngster set to sign a lucrative deal after Man City’s efforts to sign him

Ethan Nwaneri is poised to sign a professional contract with Arsenal, turning down a substantial offer from Manchester City.

The teenager recently made Arsenal history as the youngest player to feature for the Gunners and has been earning more minutes with the first team.

Renowned for his exceptional performances in various age groups within the youth sides, Nwaneri is considered one of the best young players at just 16 years old.

While other Premier League clubs closely monitored his progress, Manchester City attempted to secure his signature by offering a significant sum of money. Nevertheless, Arsenal successfully fended off the competition.

According to Football Insider, Nwaneri is set to sign a new deal with Arsenal upon turning 17 on the 21st of this month. This news is significant for Arsenal, as Nwaneri has been regarded as a generational talent from his early days in the academy, and there are high hopes that he could become the next superstar for the club, akin to Bukayo Saka.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We showed Nwaneri that we value him by fighting hard to keep him at the Emirates and not allowing him to move to City.

We expect him to keep developing well and meet expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…