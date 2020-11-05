Arsenal youngster sets his sights on an England call up

Joe Willock says that his eyes are firmly on following the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles and earn an England call up.

The Arsenal duo has been called up to the England national team this season after their fine form for the Gunners.

Willock has been friends and teammates with both players since they have all been in the club’s academy, and he has watched as they have developed into players who have attracted the attention of Gareth Southgate.

He has now revealed that he is happy for them as they have attained that level of achievement.

He then revealed that just as they have made it, he has made it a target for himself to also become an England international.

He adds that his aim is to one day play and shine for his country.

He said via Standard Sports: “I mean, first of all, they are friends to me,” said Willock. “So I am so happy for them and I just take my hat off to them.

“I grew up with them in the academy as well. For them to go to the first team with England is an amazing achievement.

“As you said, if they can do it, I can do it as well. So I am just trying to work hard. That’s my aim really, to play for my country and shine.”

Willock hasn’t played as many games as Saka and Maitland-Niles have, he will hope to get more chances to play for the club which will help his chances of playing for the Three Lions.