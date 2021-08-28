Arsenal youngster spotted at another club’s training ground sparking rumours of a loan move

Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez has been spotted at Portsmouth’s training ground amidst rumours that he will join them on loan for the upcoming season.

The 18-year-old impressed for the Arsenal senior team during preseason and it looked like they would keep him on.

However, the Gunners have added Martin Odegaard to their squad and there would be too much competition for him if he stays.

Football London reports that Arsenal’s Under-23 squad also has too many midfield options and it has now been determined that it would be better if he leaves the club on loan to get regular first team action.

It claims that Portsmouth has won the race for his signature after Arsenal became convinced by their manager Danny Cowley because of the work he did with Emile Smith Rowe while they were together at Huddersfield Town.

The Sun reports that Azeez has been spotted at the Pompey training ground where he would train when the move is completed and made official.

Azeez is one of the highest rated players in the Arsenal academy and the Gunners will hope he makes progress in his time on loan so that they can include him in their first team plans from next season.