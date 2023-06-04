Arsenal youngster suffers U20 World Cup heart-break

Arsenal’s promising young talent, Marquinhos, completed a full 90 minutes and extra time as Brazil suffered a disappointing exit from the U20 FIFA World Cup at the hands of Israel.

With a formidable squad, the Brazilian team entered the competition as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Marquinhos, who spent the previous season on loan at Norwich, showcased his abilities and earned a call-up to represent Brazil at the U20 level.

As a key contributor, the attacker did his utmost to aid his team’s progress. However, Arsenal Media reports that Israel emerged victorious in the quarter-final clash, securing a 3-2 win in extra time and ending Brazil’s campaign in the tournament.

Following the disappointment, Marquinhos will now take a well-deserved holiday to recharge and ensure he returns in excellent shape for the upcoming pre-season preparations.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is unfortunate that Marquinhos and the Brazilian team were unable to progress further in the World Cup. However, it is important to remember that football is a team sport, and individual players alone cannot guarantee success for their nation.

Considering Marquinhos’ limited playing opportunities in the upcoming season, it is possible that Arsenal may decide to send him out on loan for another season. This would provide him with valuable game time and the opportunity to further develop his skills and experience.

If Marquinhos performs impressively during his loan spell, it could enhance his chances of earning a first-team opportunity at Arsenal in the future.

