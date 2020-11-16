Arsenal youngster tipped for bright future after impressing for Estonia

Karl Hein is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, but is already making an impression on the international stage.

The 18 year-old goalkeeper picked up his fifth international cap at the weekend in the 2-1 loss to North Macedonia, and has been singled out for praise for his performance.

Hein is yet to pick up a clean sheet in his five internationals for Estonia, while he can only boast one in the five Premier League 2 appearances he has made this season also, but those in his home country have been impressed by the youngster.

Hein’s first-team minutes will definitely be a welcome boost for the shot-stopper, whose only call up to the senior squad came when being named on the bench against Dundalk in the Europa League this term.

The most telling part of his call-up for the Dundalk squad was his inclusion ahead of Matt Macey, who had previously been thought of as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper, but that may no longer be true.

The 26 year-old was expected to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer, but Arsenal triggered an extension clause in his deal which saw him stay, but he now looks certain to leave in one of the coming windows.

Is Hein the club’s new third-choice? Could the 18 year-old make the jump up to the first-team squad in the coming years?

