Arsenal youngster tipped to be as good as Virgil van Dijk

William Saliba is an exciting addition to the Arsenal team ahead of next season, and the young Frenchman has been tipped by many to go straight into the Arsenal first team.

The Gunners signed him from Saint Etienne last summer, but they allowed him to spend the just-concluded season with the French side, on loan.

His performances kept getting better, and he even helped them to reach the final of the French Cup, which they lost to PSG.

Back at Arsenal, there is a lot of excitement that he will be a hit for the club by some of those who have watched him play.

Alan Smith is the latest individual to praise the defender, and he even claimed that he has the potential to make the kind of impact at Arsenal that Virgil van Dijk has made at Liverpool.

Smith told Sky Sports: ‘With a few quid to spend, another central defender must be on the cards. This area, in fact, is the most interesting of all. Will William Saliba, for instance, be given an early chance after finally coming over from Saint Etienne?’

‘Saliba, by all accounts, has tremendous potential as a classy defender in the Virgil van Dijk mould. I can just imagine Arteta on that training ground, working hard with the 19-year-old to instil good habits.’

Smith continued:

‘Depending on how that goes, we might see the Frenchman let loose early on. Next to whom is another matter though.’

‘Will Arteta continue with three at the back, a system that helped bring about such huge improvement?’

Saliba struggled with injuries last season, but Arsenal will hope that he can stay fit for them in the coming campaign.