Arsenal youngster tipped to get more playing time next season

Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League may have opened the door for the Gunners to give chances to some of their youngsters.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked set to make a stunning return to Europe’s elite club competition, but a poor run of form in their last few matches of the season helped Tottenham to finish above them on the league table.

They will now settle for a place in the Europa League, but their failure to make the UCL means their transfer budget will be reduced now.

The Evening Standard says it also means more youngsters will be promoted and one name on that list is Charlie Patino.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the finest talents to ever emerge from the club’s Hale End Academy and he received his first-team debut this season in the Carabao Cup.

He would now get more chances to play in other competitions next season to cover for a lack of depth.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Youngsters work hard and dream of getting first-team chances and Patino should be prepared to take this one when it arrives.

He showed in the few minutes he got last season that he has the talents, and a consistent run in the team will help him mature into a top player.