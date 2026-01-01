Arsenal youngster tipped to secure backup World Cup role

Myles Lewis Skelly was England’s first choice left back when Thomas Tuchel was first appointed as manager. At the time, the teenager was performing impressively at Arsenal and was widely viewed as the most suitable option for the role. His form and consistency meant there was little debate about his inclusion, and he was trusted to fulfil an important position for both club and country.

His situation has since changed during the current campaign. Lewis Skelly has lost his regular place in Arsenal’s starting line-up following the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, who has been in outstanding form. The Italian defender has delivered a series of commanding performances and has become difficult to displace. In addition, Mikel Arteta has, on occasion, preferred Piero Hincapie ahead of Lewis Skelly, further limiting his opportunities for regular minutes.

Competition for places at Arsenal

The increased competition has led to speculation that Lewis Skelly could leave the Emirates on loan to gain valuable playing time. While the defender is keen to remain and fight for his place, the reality is that Arsenal will always select what they believe to be the strongest option for each match. This approach could result in Lewis Skelly spending extended periods on the bench if circumstances do not change.

Regular football is especially important given the wider implications for his international ambitions. A place in England’s World Cup squad is at stake, and continued lack of game time could place his position under pressure as the tournament approaches.

England prospects remain positive

Despite these concerns, optimism remains surrounding his international future. According to Metro Sport, Lewis Skelly is still expected to be included in England’s squad for the World Cup in North America this summer. He is tipped to travel with the national team as the backup left back. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly is expected to be the first choice in that position, but Lewis Skelly’s earlier performances and potential appear to have kept him firmly in contention.