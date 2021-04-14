Arsenal youngster to reingite his career with Newcastle United

Newcastle United has offered former Arsenal teenage star, Shaun Mavididi a three-year deal.

The youngster was released by the Gunners earlier in the year and he headed straight to Newcastle where he had a trial.

Football Insider says he impressed the coaches at the North-East side and they have given him a deal for the next three years.

He played some games for their Under18s and he was in fine form, which prompted them to sign him.

The three-year deal will see him start with a two-year scholarship with their youth team and a one-year professional deal.

Steve Bruce’s side is currently fighting for their Premier League status and the manager will not be experimenting with youngsters.

Mavididi will take his time and improve himself with the youth teams, hopefully, he will get a chance next season.

His older brother, Stephy Mavididi, was also on the books of Arsenal and left the Gunners in 2018 for Juventus and has since moved to Ligue 1 side, Montpellier.

There are several youngsters trying to break through at Arsenal and only a few of them would get the chance to play for the first team.

However, Arsenal will hope he doesn’t become one that got away from them later in the future.