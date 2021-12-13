Arsenal youngster wins national football award despite no first team football

Karl Hein is the latest Estonian Young Player of the Year following his stunning form for his country.

Although he is yet to appear competitively for the Arsenal first team, the goalkeeper has made 12 appearances for the Estonian national side.

The club’s website revealed he won the award after keeping three clean sheets in 6 matches for Estonia over the last year.

His performance against Wales in a World Cup qualifying match is the pick of the bunch among his performances for his country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It gives us much pleasure to see our players do exploits on the international stage.

When you consider Hein is still developing his game at the club, then it makes this achievement even sweeter.

There is a lot of competition for a place in the Arsenal first team, but he could be promoted into the senior squad next season if Bernd Leno leaves the club.

At 19, he may feel he needs regular senior team football now and might ask to leave on loan next summer if there isn’t space for him in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

He signed a new long-term deal at the club this season and has been an ever-present for the Gunners’ Under23 team.

