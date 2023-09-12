Arsenal youngsters shine for their national youth teams

Arsenal boasts a talented crop of young players, many of whom are consistently called up to represent their respective youth national teams around the world. In the current international window, several of these emerging talents have received call-ups and have been closely followed by the club.

On the Gunners’ official website, there’s an update on their young players’ involvement in various England youth national teams:

Amario Cozier-Duberry, playing for the England U19s, featured in two matches, impressively contributing a goal and an assist.

Lino Sousa was also involved in both England games against Switzerland and Germany.

Charlie Patino, representing the England U21s, came on as a late substitute in their game against Luxembourg.

Myles Lewis-Skelly played 75 minutes in England U18s’ match against France, which ended in a 2-0 defeat. He also featured in a subsequent game against Portugal, which ended in a 2-1 loss.

Chido Obi scored for Denmark U17 in their 3-1 victory over Italy.

Michal Rosiak represented Poland U19s in their matches against Denmark and Sweden.

These updates showcase the bright future of Arsenal’s youth development program and the international recognition these young talents are receiving.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our youth teams have some of the finest youngsters in Europe, and these international matches will expose them even further.

This exposure will, in turn, help them to get even better as they return to the group.