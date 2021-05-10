Arsenal youngsters singled out for praise after win over West Brom

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have earned some praise for their role in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Brom and this campaign overall.

This has been a troublesome season for the Gunners and their exit from the Europa League means they will most certainly not play in Europe next season.

Not every player at the club can be proud of how they have performed in this campaign, but Saka and Smith Rowe have been impressive.

Both youngsters have been arguably the two most reliable players at the club this season.

While the senior players, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have suffered from inconsistency, these teenage stars have shown that they have the heart to take the club places.

This season will conclude after three more games for the Gunners and they offer hope to the fans that next season would be better.

Standard Sports’ Simon Collings has praised both youngsters for their contributions this season and he says they both offer some positives in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Collings wrote after their win against West Brom: “It has been a miserable season at the Emirates, but the rise of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have spread some joy.

“They have stepped up to the plate when others haven’t, and it was fitting that they created the opening goal here.

“Saka, who was playing at full-back, got in down the left and he was able to pick out Smith Rowe with a lovely cross. The finish was equally accurate and set Arsenal on their way to all three points.

“A wonder strike from Nicolas Pepe, and a stunning late free-kick from Willian, wrapped up the win on what was otherwise a rather tame affair.

“West Brom may have been fighting for their lives, and they tried to throw a few punches, but whenever Arsenal vaguely clicked into gear it was clear they had too much.

“Arsenal remain ninth in the Premier League after the win, with the season meandering to a quiet end for them, but at least the youngsters are here to hopefully provide some excitement.”