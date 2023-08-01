Arsenal youth prodigy going on loan to Charlton Women for next season

Arsenal women’s midfield prodigy Freya Godfrey is off to Charlton Athletic for the 2023–24 season on a season-long loan deal.

A move she is keen to use to prove her worth, as she admitted on the Addicks website: “I’m buzzing; I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve seen the way that the team has been developing throughout the years, getting better and better, and it’s just something I wanted to be a part of.”

The 18-year-old signed her first professional deal with Arsenal in June, with the anticipation that Jonas Eidevall would bring her into the first squad, but it appears she will have to establish herself first while on loan in the Championship.

Godfrey has been with Arsenal since she was 12 years old, after leaving the Essex FA’s Regional Talent Club, which discovered her.

In 18 games in the WSL Academy League, she managed 13 goals, stats that suggest Charlton has signed a youngster who could help them achieve promotion to the WSL.

In addition to the Academy League, the midfielder also got some minutes with Ipswich Town.

For her Arsenal first-team debut, coach Eidevall gave her the Arsenal WSL debut on May 10th, when Arsenal defeated Brighton 4-0. She also played against Everton a week after the Brighton game.

As Gooner women, we wish her the best and hope she will make us proud. She’ll be a player to watch next season.

Michelle Maxwell

