Arsenal’s 100-game defensive run proves they’re built for the title

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium not only secured another valuable three points but also achieved a remarkable defensive milestone. The Gunners have now gone 100 consecutive games without conceding three or more goals – a record that underlines the solid foundations behind Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side.

Eberechi Eze’s strike against his former club proved decisive, handing Arsenal a hard-fought win and extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points. The Gunners are now six points clear of Manchester City and seven ahead of Liverpool. It was also their fifth straight clean sheet in all competitions, a testament to their organisation and discipline at the back.

Defensive discipline defining the title charge

According to OptaJoe on X, Arsenal’s latest victory marked the 100th consecutive game in which they have avoided conceding three or more goals. That milestone makes them only the second English club ever to reach such consistency, behind Manchester United’s run of 107 games between 2016 and 2018.

The last time Arsenal conceded three was in a thrilling 4-3 win over Luton Town in December 2023, when Declan Rice sealed victory with a stoppage-time header. Since then, Arteta’s side have transformed defensive reliability into an art form.

Arteta’s blueprint for resilience

This record highlights the immense progress made under Mikel Arteta. From set-piece organisation to recruitment, every part of Arsenal’s defensive structure has been carefully built. The additions of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and more recently players like Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié, have given the Gunners both quality and depth.

Arteta’s system demands total commitment off the ball, and the players have embraced it wholeheartedly. While Arsenal’s attacking flair often grabs the headlines, it’s their defensive resilience that has been the cornerstone of this title challenge.

If the Gunners continue in this vein, surpassing Manchester United’s record is only a matter of time – and perhaps, the next chapter in what could be a truly historic season.

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…