Arsenal’s 100% record in pre-season ended by Brentford

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Brentford this afternoon as they gave up their 100% record of wins from pre-season.

I’m sure I don’t need to remind you that we started last term with a 2-0 loss to the same side last term, and while today’s result wasn’t much better, at least this one shouldn’t have a bearing on our campaign.

It took just nine minutes for Ryan Trevitt and Bryan Mbeuemo to combine to open the scoring, despite us looking the stronger side in the early exchanges. We did manage to pull ourselves level around 15 minutes later when Eddie Nketiah tucked away his effort after some neat work by Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

We didn’t make it to the break level however after Trevitt, who was credited with the earlier assist, beat Turner with a neat two-touch finish.

We really brought the game to our rivals after the break, but despite carving out a number of chances we couldn’t find another breakthrough, and we ended up losing come the final whistle. Marquinhos deserves a strong mention for a strong performance out wide, and he came close to adding a second for our side, while Lokonga and Nketiah were both in top form also.

Patrick