Arsenal’s £100m target admits his future is uncertain

Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes has admitted uncertainty about his future this summer amid Newcastle United’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

The Brazilian midfielder signed a new contract just months ago and has expressed his happiness at Newcastle.

The Magpies are pleased to have him in their squad and have no intention of selling him.

However, Guimaraes has a time-bound release clause that can be triggered for a limited period, making him a potential target for other top clubs.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG have shown significant interest in him, and any of these clubs could potentially activate the release clause to sign him.

Newcastle is keen to retain Guimaraes and their other top players, but their primary challenge is avoiding FFP issues, which could complicate their ability to keep hold of key talents.

Guimaraes was recently asked about his future and he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Look, my future, to be honest, is in God’s hands.

‘I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club.

‘In short, I have a contract, I’m happy. I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

FFP worries are real, and it could force Newcastle United to cash in on one of their top players, Guimaraes.