Arsenal’s 2023-24 Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures confirmed by Michelle

Arsenal Women have announced their fixtures for the 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Super League season. Our Gunners campaign will kick-off with a home match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

The exciting opener against Liverpool at the Emirates is scheduled for Sunday, 1st October, kick-off 2pm UK. Be sure to grab your Home Advantage Pack to secure your seats for all five of Arsenal Women’s WSL matches at Emirates Stadium next season. Tickets for the Liverpool game will be available for purchase from 3rd August.

Following the league opener, our Gunners will head north to face Manchester United on 8th October, before returning to the Emirates to take on Aston Villa. Our league fixtures for that month will conclude with a visit to newly-promoted Bristol City.

In November, Arsenal women will begin with a home match against Manchester City on 5th November at Meadow Park. This will be followed by away games against Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion. The final game of the month will see West Ham visit Meadow Park on 26th November.

December will start with Arsenal Women host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on 10th December. This will be followed by a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 17th December, which will be our Gunners final WSL league game before the winter break.

The WSL action resumes in 2024 with a home match against Everton on 21st January. A week later, Arsenal Women will travel to face Liverpool.

February kicks off with an away game against West Ham United on 4th February, followed by a league match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on 18th February.

On 3rd March, Arsenal Women will host the highly anticipated north London derby as Tottenham Hotspur visit Emirates Stadium. Last year’s fixture between the teams set a new WSL attendance record of 53,757. Trips to Chelsea and Aston Villa will be followed by a home game against newly-promoted Bristol City on 31st March.

In April, our Gunners will face Leicester City at home on 21st April, followed by an away game against Everton on 28th April.

Arsenal Women’s penultimate fixture will be a trip to Manchester City on 5th May, with the season culminating in a home match against Brighton & Hove Albion on 18th May.

Match tickets will be available for purchase well in advance of each fixture. Follow updates on Arsenal’s website and social media channels.

Fixture dates are subject to change, based on broadcast selections. However, Arsenal’s first WSL clash of the season against Liverpool, on Sunday 1st October ,kick-off 2pm is fully confirmed.

Arsenal Women’s 2023/24 WSL fixtures

Sunday, October 1

Arsenal v Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, October 8

Manchester United v Arsenal

Sunday, October 15

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, October 22

Bristol City v Arsenal

Sunday, November 5

Arsenal v Manchester City

Meadow Park

Sunday, November 12

Leicester City v Arsenal

Sunday, November 19

Brighton v Arsenal

Sunday, November 26

Arsenal v West Ham

Meadow Park

Sunday, December 10

Arsenal v Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, December 17

Tottenham v Arsenal

Sunday, January 21

Arsenal v Everton

Meadow Park

Sunday, January 28

Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday, February 4

West Ham v Arsenal

Sunday, February 18

Arsenal v Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, March 3

Arsenal v Tottenham

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, March 17

Chelsea v Arsenal

Sunday, March 24

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Sunday, March 31

Arsenal v Bristol City

Meadow Park

Sunday, April 21

Arsenal v Leicester City

Meadow Park

Sunday, April 28

Everton v Arsenal

Sunday, May 5

Manchester City v Arsenal

Saturday, May 18

Arsenal v Brighton

Meadow Park

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

