Arsenal’s 2023/24 squad analysed – The depth is looking top notch already

A lot of things prevented Arsenal from winning the 2023–24 Premier League, and one of them was their lack of squad depth when it mattered. Pep Guardiola, who led Manchester City to their third league win in a row, had such a quality squad that one could argue it was like he had two teams capable of staging a title fight.

The fact that the likes of Julian Alvarez, Riyadh Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, and Julian Alvarez couldn’t get into the starting eleven just shows how good the Citizens were.

Looking at the current Arsenal team, is Arteta now close to boasting a team with one of the strongest squad depths?

David Raya is joining to give Arteta two quality keepers.

At centre back, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the main options, but they have capable back-ups in Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber.

At left back, Oleksander Zinchenko has capable deputies in Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jurrien Timber.

At right back, Ben White has capable deputies in Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

At midfield, Thomas Partey has Declan Rice or Jorginho as a deputy; if Jorginho leaves, another top central midfielder may be signed. In attacking midfield, Emile Smith-Rowe, who seems to have found his mojo, and Fabio Vieira, can comfortably be introduced for Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice (if given the No. 8 role as expected). Leandro Trossard can also play an attacking midfield role.

In attack, Gabriel Jesus can continue the striker role but can be replaced with Eddie Nketiah or Kai Havertz if he is not available. On the left wing, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, and Leandro Trossard can share the workload.

On the right wing, Bukayo Saka runs the show but can be deputised by Reiss Nelson or even Gabriel Jesus.

With exits expected for Folarin Balogun, Jorginho, Rob Holding, and Nicolas Pepe, some cash may be raised, which could see a right winger and a midfielder signed, and boom! what a squad Arteta will have.

He and his boys may just need to maintain their momentum next season and end their 20 year title drought.

Sam P

