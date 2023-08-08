Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal’s 2023/24 squad analysed – The depth is looking top notch already

A lot of things prevented Arsenal from winning the 2023–24 Premier League, and one of them was their lack of squad depth when it mattered. Pep Guardiola, who led Manchester City to their third league win in a row, had such a quality squad that one could argue it was like he had two teams capable of staging a title fight.

The fact that the likes of Julian Alvarez, Riyadh Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, and Julian Alvarez couldn’t get into the starting eleven just shows how good the Citizens were.

Looking at the current Arsenal team, is Arteta now close to boasting a team with one of the strongest squad depths?

David Raya is joining to give Arteta two quality keepers.

At centre back, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the main options, but they have capable back-ups in Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber.

At left back, Oleksander Zinchenko has capable deputies in Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jurrien Timber.

At right back, Ben White has capable deputies in Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

At midfield, Thomas Partey has Declan Rice or Jorginho as a deputy; if Jorginho leaves, another top central midfielder may be signed. In attacking midfield, Emile Smith-Rowe, who seems to have found his mojo, and Fabio Vieira, can comfortably be introduced for Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice (if given the No. 8 role as expected). Leandro Trossard can also play an attacking midfield role.

In attack, Gabriel Jesus can continue the striker role but can be replaced with Eddie Nketiah or Kai Havertz if he is not available. On the left wing, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, and Leandro Trossard can share the workload.

On the right wing, Bukayo Saka runs the show but can be deputised by Reiss Nelson or even Gabriel Jesus.

With exits expected for Folarin Balogun, Jorginho, Rob Holding, and Nicolas Pepe, some cash may be raised, which could see a right winger and a midfielder signed, and boom! what a squad Arteta will have.

He and his boys may just need to maintain their momentum next season and end their 20 year title drought.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal receive a loan enquiry for Kieran Tierney
Former Gunner set to follow Mikel Arteta and become a coach
Arsenal’s Matilda’s Catley & Foord face Les Bleus in Women’s World Cup Quarter Finals
Posted by

Tags Arsenal squad

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. The squad is only as good as you use it. Dont use it and it doesn’t matter how strong it is. It wasn’t utilised properly last season. It 100% needs to be this season.

    Reply

  2. Haven’t heard anything about Jorginho from Romano, Ornstein and Watts. If he leaves, we’ve still got Partey, Rice and Elneny for one CDM position

    We won’t need a new central midfielder, because Zinchenko plays the role for Ukraine and there are too many of them at Arsenal. We need to trim our bloated squad, not adding another central midfielder

    The famous journalists haven’t said anything about Holding as well, but we’ve got Tomiyasu and Kiwior as Saliba’s backup

    Reply

  4. Arsenal is more than ready to go.

    Attacking Occupiers (AO): Jesus, Eddie, Flo, Havertz
    Wing Forwards (WF): Saka, Martinelli, “new singing”, Nelson, Marquinhos
    Box 2 Box (B2B): Odegaard, Trossard, Emile, Fabio, Timbre, Zinchenko, Tierney
    Defensive Occupiers (DO): Partey, Rice, White, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior, “new signing”, Holding
    GK: Ramsdale, New signing, Turner

    Issues to be addressed along the line –
    1) one more WF upgrade in Saka mould to consolidate the available options
    2) one more DO upgrade in Saliba mould for Holding to leave
    3) one more GK upgrade in Ramsdale mould for Turner to go

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs