Arsenal’s 2024/2025 Season So Far: Do They Have What It Takes?

If there is one team among the best in Europe’s top five leagues that you are never too sure about, it would have to be Arsenal. No matter how well they have done the previous season or how stacked their squad is, the fans of the Gunners from London are sadly never fully optimistic. Past seasons proved that irrelevant of the good stretches of the season and strong performances throughout the year, they ultimately fell short towards the end and finished the Premier Season without a trophy.

In 2020 and 2021 they finished eighth. In 2022, they were fifth and in 2023, they were second in what was an exciting title race against Manchester City up until the last few matchdays, ending as the runners-up with 5 points short. Last season, they were second again, this time only 2 points behind Manchester City. This year, City is struggling and is fifth without much hope of turning the season around, but Liverpool took their place and is firmly ahead. That means that a team has skipped Arsenal over and gone back to dominance. So does the team have enough for a title push in 2025?

The Premier League Season So Far

Despite falling short of capturing the Premiership in recent years, they were not without trophies. In 2020, they won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, with another Shield in 2023. But still, their most recent Premier League came over 2 decades ago at the end of the 2003/2004 season. The drought has been long and painful and the fans are ready for more. This season was shaping up nicely to be that, but then Liverpool came in and it seems like it is theirs for the taking. Sports bettors are still hoping and placing their bets on Arsenal and it is not a bad move to do so. Speaking of gambling, here is a guide on how to play Holdem Poker the right way.

Currently, in the standings, the red team from London is in the familiar second place. Liverpool is ahead of them, and Nottingham Forest, the season’s overperformer, is below them.

Sadly, the difference is much larger ahead than it is below. At the moment of writing, Arsenal has played 22 games and has 12 wins, 8 draws, and only 2 losses.

Scoring-wise, they have found the net 43 times and have allowed 21 goals. The goal difference is therefore +22, second-best in the league.

This is a great record for the Premier League at the start of the year, but not enough for first place.

Liverpool has played one fewer game and is 6 points ahead. They have only lost 1 and drawn 5 games, and are sitting at 15 wins and the league-best goal difference of 30. They are tough to beat both away and at home and are the best team in Europe right now.

Forest has a close score in all metrics as Arsenal, after a fine run of form from a few games ago, with both teams on the same points and Forest winning one game more than the Gunners have.

Forest has also scored fewer goals but allowed more too, for a goal difference of +11. Arsenal’s next two games are against Wolves on January 25, and Manchester City on February 2, the first one is away, while the latter is at home.

If they mean to catch Liverpool, both of these will need to be decisive victories to continue the new year in style and produce a great second half of the season.

Bukayo Saka has been their best player this season as he already has 10 assists, second-most in the league. Their best scorer has been Kai Kavertz with 8, but he is only in 13th place right now. Gabriel Martinelli is second in the team’s scoring with 6 goals (31st).

On the bench, Mikel Arteta has been doing a great job like the previous few seasons, but the team did let a few games slip from them which would have both closed in the gap from Liverpool and widened the one with Forest.

When domestic cups are concerned, they lost the January 7 clash with Newcastle at home in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals.

A tough, game, but they still have a great chance to continue the fight for a trophy if they can overturn the deficit.

The third round of the FA Cup was on January 12 against Manchester United, another home game, but the Red Devils knocked them out of the competition via penalties.

Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

For better or worse, the situation is not much different in the most elite club competition in the world, the UEFA Champions League.

Again, Arsenal is playing well, but some teams are still doing better, and others are doing just as well.

Liverpool is the only unbeaten club in the competition. They are 6 – 0 so far and have 18 points. Barcelona is second with 5 wins and 1 loss, i.e. 15 points.

Arsenal is third with a score of 4 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. The not-so-good part of it all is that Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Inter, Brest, and LOSC all have the same points.

So again, Arsenal is closer to losing their position than to gain a better one.

When it comes to scoring, they have not done that well. In 6 matches, the Gunners only scored 11 goals, which is tied for seventh-best. They did protect their goal well, only allowing 2 goals so far, second-best in the campaign so far.

Overall, they have done better than expected, considering some of the best clubs are struggling in the new format. Their two remaining games are against Dinamo Zagreb in London on January 22 and against Girona in Spain.

Both of these should be relatively easy wins, as the teams are 24th and 30th, respectively. Winning both will allow them to go into the next round from a very favourable position and continue their strong showing on the European stage.